VIDEO: Over 900 Cars Pay It Forward in Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

Hundreds of customers got a sweet surprise last week in the drive-thru line at a Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota.

When a man paid the check for the car behind him on December 3 at the restaurant located at 522 C Street Northeast, manager Tina Jensen could hardly believe what happened next, according to KARE 11.

After she told the woman next in line what the man did for her, Jensen continued, “If you like I can pay it forward and you can pay for the order behind you and we can keep this going.”

“She’s like ‘really, why would he do that?’ I said ‘we just have it every once in a while where someone will take care of the person behind them and today is your lucky day,'” the manager replied.

That woman did the same for the car behind her, which set off a huge chain reaction of person after person paying the next customer’s check.

“One lady, she was so excited, she threw us a 20 dollar bill almost in tears. ‘Are you serious. This is really going on?’ I said yep you are about 125 cars into it. She said, ‘For real, can you believe this?'” Jensen told the outlet.

In a Facebook post on December 3, the restaurant said more than 275 cars kept the train going that day.

However, the acts of kindness did not end there. A couple of days later, over 900 cars had come through and paid it forward to the people behind them in line.

Thank you to all of our Fans for Paying it forward. It was awesome to experience 2 and a half days of you all paying it forward. We ended at over 900 cars paying it forward.❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Saturday, December 5, 2020

“We ended up at over 900 cars, over 10,000 dollars in sales, and it went for two and a half days,” Jensen said, adding that it was her best day at work in a long time.