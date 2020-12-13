An Army veteran and his family in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, will stay warm this winter thanks to a local business.

Stewart Battle has been using space heaters to warm his house ever since his furnace quit working, according to WTAE.

“Snuggled up with each other, blankets, doing school work, not only is it dangerous, it’s disheartening a little bit for me as a dad,” said Battle, a single father of three.

The veteran who fought in Iraq has been unemployed due to the pandemic but still believed he would somehow figure out a way to replace the furnace.

When J&A South Park Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric heard about Battle and his family through the nonprofit group Operation Troop Appreciation, the company stepped in to help.

“It feels good to give back, especially this time of the year, and it’s been a rough, rough year for everybody,” said company owner Anthony Passatore.

According to its website, the nonprofit’s mission is to “build and sustain the morale and well being of the military community, past and present, with the assurance that the American public supports and appreciates their selfless service and daily sacrifices.”

When J&A South Park’s workers showed up recently to install his furnace, Battle struggled to find words to express his thanks.

“The way it happened, it can only be God’s plan, it can only be,” he said, adding, “It’s very overwhelming. It’s a shock.”

The veteran’s friends say he has a giving spirit and it made them feel good to know he will not have to worry about keeping his family warm this season.

“I don’t know anybody that deserves this more than him, he’s not just a veteran, he’s an amazing friend, he’s an amazing dad. It’s almost like a Christmas miracle,” said Dena Stemple.

Following the surprise, Battle said he plans to keep giving back to others.

“If you do good, just keep on keeping on, the best you can, somehow it comes back. Somehow it comes back,” he concluded.