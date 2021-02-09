“At 7am, our Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, deputies, boat patrol deputies and deputies from Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began another search of the area,” the post read:

A life saved by heroic actions. This morning, just after midnight, our office received a tip of a male who was… Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Monday, February 8, 2021

The man was eventually located on the Parrotts Ferry bridge around 10:00 a.m., and Corporal Long negotiated with him for about ten minutes.

However, when the individual tried to jump from the bridge into the water below, Long grabbed hold of him through the railing.

“Corporal Long was able to hold the man as he dangled for approximately 30 seconds. Calaveras County Deputy Markovitz came over and helped,” the department said.

Together, Long, Markovitz, and members of the TCSO’s Search and Rescue Team pulled the individual over the railing to safety.

He was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation but was not hurt during the incident.

“We want to thank all of our allied agencies and the heroic work of all law enforcement personnel today. Your bravery, dedication and persistence saved a life,” the sheriff’s office said.

Facebook users also praised their efforts and expressed concern for the man’s well-being.

“That’s an amazing save!! Thank you officers, for persevering!” one person wrote.

“Great Job of protecting and serving. Thank you all who help out in finding and saving this man his cry for help was heard,” another commented.