Anthony Fauci: ‘We Very Well May Need’ Coronavirus Booster Shots After 6-18 Months

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans may very well require booster shots to maintain protection against the coronavirus.
A transcript is as follows:
MEHDI HASAN: Should we get prepared to get Covid vaccine booster shots every six months, 12 months, like we get the flu shots? Is that something we should plan for?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: We need to be careful about that six month number. The study only went out as far as six months. We know for sure it’s effective for six months, but highly likely that it will be effective for considerably longer period of time. The way to get the answer is to follow people closely enough to determine when that level of efficacy or protect diminishes.
So the good news is that it’s at least six months. Hopefully a lot more. But in direct answer to your question, if it turns out a year or a year and a half, we very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection.
