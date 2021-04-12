Anthony Fauci: ‘We Very Well May Need’ Coronavirus Booster Shots After 6-18 Months

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans may very well require booster shots to maintain protection against the coronavirus.

Pfizer says their vaccine provides protection for at least 6 months. But are booster shots on the way @MehdiRHasan asks? “While it’s highly likely that it will be effective for considerably longer,” Dr. Fauci explains, “we very well may need to get booster shots." pic.twitter.com/EhZripvM3G — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 12, 2021

A transcript is as follows: