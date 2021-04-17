A girl who was stuck inside her Locke, New York, home, when her dad tested positive for the coronavirus in January, used the time wisely.

Eight-year-old Kendall Manuel kept herself busy thanks to a teacher who dropped off the items she needed to keep making potholders from cotton loops, an effort that began as a school assignment, CNY Central reported Friday.

Since she began, Kendall has made more than 150 potholders and has yet to slow down.

When Kendall started selling homemade potholders, her mom assumed she'd use them for a video game system she'd been saving up for. Instead, she decided to donate to @UpstateGolisano and a local animal shelter. She's raised $1,300 so far @CNYCentral https://t.co/qeBhQfw05j pic.twitter.com/eXmSNaVqvM — Conor Wight (@ConorWightTV) April 16, 2021

“I wanted to keep going because they’re fun,” said the artistic child, who makes about three a day.

In the beginning, Kendall decided to sell them and her mother, Amy, thought her daughter was going to spend the money.

“I thought for sure she’d be buying her Nintendo Switch, as she says – no!” Amy noted.

Instead, Kendall chose to give the funds to Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Home Stretch Dog Haven in Moravia.

“When she told me I instantly started crying because I was so proud,” her mom said, adding, “at her age I never would have thought of that.”

The animal rescue shared photos Sunday of Kendall with her potholders and urged people to visit her Facebook page:

Kendall has been making pot holders and selling them to raise money for the dog rescue! Stop by her page at Kendall's Potholder's and check things out! Posted by The Home Stretch Dog Haven, Inc on Sunday, April 11, 2021

So far, the young artisan has raised more than $1,300 and people keep asking for their own hand-made potholders. In every order, Kendall includes a handwritten thank you note.

“I love making potholders, so I wanted to keep doing it for other people,” she explained.

The animal rescue shared a photo Monday of Kendall with a load of items she donated to the organization that included toys, treats, and cleaning items:

Kendall came to the Haven with so much wonderful stuff! Not only did she donate all of these items for the dogs but she donated money also! Please stop by her Facebook page.. Posted by The Home Stretch Dog Haven, Inc on Monday, April 12, 2021

In a post on Saturday, her product’s Facebook page said she was still taking orders and donations.

“Along with doing her school work and making potholders, Kendall is still doing chores to earn enough money to buy the Nintendo switch that she gave up so that she could donate the money that she has made from the potholders! This 8 year old is AMAZING!” the post concluded.