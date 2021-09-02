VIDEO: House Explodes in New Jersey amid Hurricane Ida Flooding

A home exploded in Rahway, New Jersey, on Thursday at approximately 5:44 a.m. on River Road, according to ABC 7.

Several neighbors shared on social media they heard or felt the blast when it happened, the outlet said.

“Police say that the residents of the home evacuated around 1 a.m. due to heavy flooding. At some point between 1 a.m. and 5:44 a.m., gas was discharged into the house,” the report continued.

Although no one was injured in the explosion because they had already evacuated, a man who was driving by the house at the time was hurt. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

News 12 reported two homes adjacent to the structure that exploded were also damaged.

ABC 7 shared aerial video footage of the scene, showing a huge pile of debris and flooding in the streets nearby due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida:

Officials with the Rahway Police, Rahway Fire Department, and Elizabethtown Gas responded to the scene.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Rahway Police Department warned residents the remnants of the hurricane were expected to hit the area.

“Wednesday into Thursday we are expecting between 3 to 5 inches of rain. There is also the potential of flash flooding due to the heavy rain,” the post read:

Today, September 1st, remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to affect our area. Wednesday into Thursday we are… Posted by Rahway Police Department on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Leftovers from the hurricane affected nearly every area of New Jersey overnight Wednesday and into Thursday with severe thunderstorms, heavy rains, statewide flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes toward the northwestern portion of the state, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Footage shows devastating damage in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, after a tornado moved through the area. Remnants of Hurricane Ida are wreaking havoc across the Northeast. https://t.co/5nwItZ23l1 pic.twitter.com/GjbYJlsCxU — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

“The entire state remains under a flash flood watch that will expire at 8 a.m. Thursday, but it’s extended until 2 p.m. Thursday for the northeast counties, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union,” the Press article read.

News 12 shared aerial video footage Thursday of what appeared to be a flooded airport runway in New Jersey: