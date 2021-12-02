A Massachusetts resident got a huge win thanks to a lottery scratch-off ticket he received a few weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said recently Alexander McLeish of Attleborough won the $1 million prize playing the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, WCVB reported Monday.

McLeish underwent the surgery a few weeks ago and got a get well card from his friend that included three instant tickets and the big winner.

When he began scratching the “Your Letters” part of the ticket, McLeish explained the first three letters he saw were A, W, and M, which are surprisingly his own initials.

In addition, the word shown on the bottom row of the puzzle was “HEART.”

“McLeish, who claimed his prize at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester Friday, November 26, chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes),” the lottery’s website read.

In addition, the man said he won a $1,000 prize years ago with a ticket given to him by the same friend on his birthday.