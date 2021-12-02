A Massachusetts resident got a huge win thanks to a lottery scratch-off ticket he received a few weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery.
The Massachusetts State Lottery said recently Alexander McLeish of Attleborough won the $1 million prize playing the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, WCVB reported Monday.
McLeish underwent the surgery a few weeks ago and got a get well card from his friend that included three instant tickets and the big winner.
When he began scratching the “Your Letters” part of the ticket, McLeish explained the first three letters he saw were A, W, and M, which are surprisingly his own initials.
In addition, the word shown on the bottom row of the puzzle was “HEART.”
“McLeish, who claimed his prize at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester Friday, November 26, chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes),” the lottery’s website read.
In addition, the man said he won a $1,000 prize years ago with a ticket given to him by the same friend on his birthday.
“His $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store located at 60 North Main St. in Carver. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket,” according to the lottery’s website.
Social media users congratulated the winner and also wished him well.
“Wow that’s awesome and praying for a quick recovery on your heart surgery!” one person commented.
“Congratulations, you have a good friend who cares about you,” another said.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, open-heart surgeries treat issues such as heart failure, congenital heart defects, arrhythmias, aneurysms, and coronary artery disease.
“During the procedure, a surgeon cuts through the breastbone and spreads the ribcage to access the heart. Open-heart surgery may include CABG (bypass surgery), heart transplant and valve replacement,” the site read.
