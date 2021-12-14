Appeals Court Refuses to Block United Airlines Vaccine Mandate

An U.S. appeals court rejected an emergency request by six employees to halt United Airlines from enforcing the company’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The ruling came in a two-sentence order issued Monday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court also granted a motion to expedite an appeal in the case. The lawsuit challenges the airline’s requirements, which include placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical objection to its mandate on unpaid leave.

Attorney Gene Schaerr previously denounced United Airlines’ vaccine mandate, saying it was “certainly” aimed at Texas resident and the airline employees who live there.

In October, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) issued an executive order banning any entity from compelling a person to receive the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott stated at the time.