VIDEO: Officer Killed in Police Helicopter Crash Near Newport Beach

Amy Furr

An officer with the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed when a police helicopter crashed near Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, according to officials.

“The helicopter crash-landed at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, according to police,” ABC 7 reported Sunday.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer…

Posted by Huntington Beach Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

The department noted that Vella left behind his wife and daughter, adding, “He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.