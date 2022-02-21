VIDEO: Five Adults Found Dead in Colorado Apartment, Baby Hospitalized

Five adults were found dead at an apartment in Commerce City, Colorado, Sunday, and another adult and a baby were also there but alive.

The deceased were found at the North Range Crossings Apartments at 14480 E. 104th Avenue, the Denver Post reported. Police Chief Clint Nichols told reporters it did not appear there was any violence involved in the deaths.

The child who survived was transported to a local hospital and was apparently okay, according to CBS Denver.

Video footage showed first responders at the scene, and one neighbor called the incident “very disturbing”:

Officials said a substance that “could be described as illicit narcotics” was discovered at the scene, according to Nichols.

“If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad,” he continued. “If it was drugs, no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency. It happened pretty quickly — speculation on my part.”

District Attorney Brian Mason said the deaths of the five individuals were fentanyl-related.

“No drug is safe right now. People who are taking drugs and not knowing that fentanyl is laced within them are dying,” Mason explained. “Tonight tragically, it appears that five of our fellow citizens died because of it.”

According to the Post, neighbor Ian Scott recalled hearing screams earlier Sunday. He went outside and saw a woman holding a baby while she was speaking the phone:

He said the woman appeared “high as a kite” and that she told him she’d given a drug used to reverse overdoses to a man in the apartment. Scott peeked inside the apartment and saw three bodies, he said. There had been music and thumping in the apartment on Saturday night until around midnight, he said, and it had sounded like a party. “It was a party,” he said. “I saw what I saw.”

Authorities were unsure if the child’s parents were inside the home; it was also unknown if the individuals who died lived there, or what their relationship was.