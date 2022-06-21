Sixteen-year-old Sam Short of Columbus, Ohio, is battling a serious illness but refused to let that stop him from realizing a dream.

The young man was diagnosed with spinal cancer a few years ago, however, in April, he partnered with nonprofit Make-A-Wish because he wanted to go to Parris Island, South Carolina, for two days at the Marine Corps boot camp, Fox News reported Wednesday.

It turned into an experience he would never forget, according to Tori Short, his mother.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. shared photos of Sam giving his all during training, and said, “Sam could have chosen anything, yet, he chose to stand on the yellow footprints.”

Over the the past two days, Sam Short has given his all at MCRD Parris Island to earn the honorary title of US #Marine.

In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of @MakeAWish , Sam could have chosen anything, yet, he chose to stand on the yellow footprints. pic.twitter.com/QQcq2lI2FN — Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. (@MCRDPI) April 28, 2022

In 2018, doctors found a tumor on Sam’s spine and neck, and although it was removed, it later returned. Medical teams were unable to completely remove it during another surgery, resulting in Sam enduring radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Sam has always dreamed of becoming a Marine, so in late April, he and his family went to Parris Island, where Sam experienced two days of boot camp.

The U.S. Marines shared more photos of the young man standing among others as they waited to meet the challenges ahead:

Sam Short is on the way to earning the honorary title of United States Marine at @MCRDPI. In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of @MakeAWish, Sam chose to stand on the yellow footprints in hopes of becoming a #Marine. pic.twitter.com/P5vJs4oTHL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 28, 2022

The teenager’s training included obstacle courses, a gas chamber, rifle training, and the Crucible, which is the final challenge for Marine recruits.

According to Tori, when there were moments Sam could not complete a challenge, the other Marines stepped in to help.

“If there was a time where he couldn’t do it, they did it as a team,” she recalled, adding, “We got a front-row seat to see his dream come true.”

According to the Marines website, “Side by side as brothers and sisters, we are warriors. We welcome obstacles and thrive on challenge. Each Marine stands together as a vital part of a united force, greater than any individual and older than the very Nation we defend.”

Following two days of boot camp, Sam participated in a ceremony from the Marines, receiving his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, and was dubbed an honorary Marine.

Major Philip Kulczewski, the director of communications, strategy and operations for Parris Island, said it was an honor working with him, adding, “He represents the tremendous fighting spirit and commitment that we look for in each aspiring Marine.”