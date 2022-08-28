U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski is finally enjoying his home in Orlando, Florida, thanks to a nonprofit’s generosity.

Homes for Our Troops bought and customized the house for the wounded Iraq War veteran who gave so much in service to his country, Fox 35 reported Saturday.

“This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence,” Rozanski explained after a recent ceremony.

During his time in the service, Rozanski lost both legs when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb while on a patrol operation in Iraq.

He expressed his thoughts about the recent gift, saying, “Finally I’m in a position of ownership and control, and that is a very good feeling.”

In a social media post earlier this month, Homes for Our Troops shared a photo of volunteers outside Rozanski’s house, saying the group laid the landscape to make it even better:

Volunteers joined forces with Homes For Our Troops to lay the landscape of Army SGT Chad Rozanski's future specially adapted custom home in Orlando, FL! Chad will receive the keys to his new forever home on Saturday, August 27. Learn more: https://t.co/gVieKDMhtV pic.twitter.com/YwCjq36m6T — Homes For Our Troops (@HomesForOurTrps) August 1, 2022

The home has more than 40 features that will help make life easier because of his disabilities, such as wider doorways, wider hallways, and a roll-in shower. The kitchen had pull-down shelving, lowered countertops, and the master bedroom’s closet also functioned as a safe room built with reinforced concrete and a steel door.

In late July, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies helped with landscaping at Rozanski’s home.

“Sgt. Rozanski had to have both legs amputated after his vehicle ran over a bomb while he was serving in Iraq in 2006. He also suffered burns across 40 percent of his body. He describes his recovery as long and painful, but despite all he’s been through, he considers himself lucky,” the agency said in a social media post: This morning, our deputies were honored to help Homes For Our Troops landscape the future home of wounded Army veteran… Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Saturday, July 30, 2022 “Sgt. Rozanski, you are a true hero, and we are proud to play even the smallest part in helping you continue to rebuild your life,” the agency continued. More photos and videos showed a large group taking part in the recent Key Ceremony for Rozanski:

It was an Honored to participate in the escort for the Key Ceremony for Sgt Chad Rozanski's new adapted home from Homes For Our Troops. Posted by Nory Wolf on Saturday, August 27, 2022

The nonprofit has built hundreds of houses across the nation and there was approximately 80 similar projects in the works.

Sgt. Chris Short, who was also a wounded veteran, told Fox 35 the organization’s mission was something special.

“It’s phenomenal. It seemed too good to be true when I heard of it, you know? Now, it’s like it’s real! So it’s amazing,” he commented.