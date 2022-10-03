Crews in Florida worked hard to rescue people during Hurricane Ian last week and one St. Augustine firefighter could barely keep count of how many.

Hardus Oberholzer told First Coast News he took part in multiple rescues but they just kept racking up, the outlet reported Saturday.

More calls came in on Thursday evening as high tide encroached on residents’ driveways and spilled into their houses and there was one instance the father of two children will not soon forget.

A photo showed Oberholzer saving a frightened little girl during the worst part of high tide on Thursday.

“While these two images perfectly embody the essence of our mission, I have received dozens of first hand accounts of how helpful and present our firefighters have been,” the St. Augustine Fire Department Chief Carlos Aviles wrote in a social media post on Saturday:

From Fire Chief Carlos Aviles:Last year as an organization we met to discuss our mission statement. We felt we needed… Posted by St. Augustine Fire Department on Saturday, October 1, 2022

The child’s family apparently thought they could ride it out but realized they needed help before the high tide approached in the darkness outside that night.

“She’ll have a little piece of my heart forever. It’s something in their eyes,” Oberholzer explained. “When they truly are at their worst, we show up and have to be at our best every time. Something I’ll remember for the rest of my life and I hope they do too.” Video footage showed the severe damage the hurricane left behind across the state: Catastrophic: Aerial Footage Reveals Extent of Ian’s Damage pic.twitter.com/qYPG8YlyF5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Aviles heaped praise on the firefighters’ loved ones for supporting them when their community was in such dire need.

“I am truly blessed to serve such a dedicated group of professionals,” he wrote.

Social media users agreed with his comments by applauding their local heroes.

“It takes a special person to do this job. We are so blessed in this city to have such caring and capable men and women as our first responders,” one citizen replied.

“I can’t say enough words to describe how proud I am of our first responders and the St. Augustine Firefighter team. You guys are the fabric of strength. Thank you,” another wrote.