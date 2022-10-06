World War II veteran Sgt. 1st Class Harold Nelson was given the Army’s third highest honor, the Silver Star, during a ceremony at Fort Carson in Colorado on Tuesday.

The veteran had already earned two Purple Hearts for exhibiting valor in combat during the war, according to KKTV.

“This moment means I’ve had a great life, a great family and great friends,” Nelson said, according to the 3rd Infantry Division. “And a lot of fun throughout the years.”

The KKTV report detailed his time in the military:

Serving in World War II with F Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, Nelson was part of Operation Torch in Morocco, an Allied mission intended to draw Axis forces away from the Eastern Front in northern Europe. Nelson also participated in Operation Husky in Sicily, and Operations Avalanche and Shingle in Italy following the invasion of Northern Africa. During his time in combat, Nelson was part of six different amphibious invasions and at one point served in 635 consecutive days of nonstop combat. Now, Nelson serves as the golden standard for those who serve.

During one of Nelson’s instances of valor in battle, he climbed atop a German tank and was firing the turret machine gun when a German soldier approached from behind and tossed a grenade nearby.

The blast tore his backpack off, but he continued firing into where the Germans were hiding.

In 1944, Nelson’s mother received a letter from his commander informing her the young man’s name had been submitted to receive the Silver Star, according to KRDO.

His records were destroyed during a fire at a military storage facility during the 1970s, but officials later decided to give him the honor thanks to his detailed account of the war and the old letter.

However, Nelson does not want all the glory and shone a light on the men who fought alongside him during the war, stating, “They were good to me and they were good combat men too. I appreciate them.”

SSG Harold Nelson climbed on an abandoned tank to suppress enemy fire in Italy and helped liberate Anzio in 1944. Watch at 11 a.m. MT today as we award him the Silver Star Medal at a ceremony on Fort Carson @4thInfDiv for his gallantry in combat: https://t.co/uxu40nlZbv pic.twitter.com/PpMj0L2bpC — 3rd Infantry Division (@3rd_Infantry) October 4, 2022

He earned the Purple Hearts due to being hit with shrapnel and being grazed by gunfire but choosing to keep up the fight.

“I guess the good Lord was looking after me. I made six amphibious invasions under enemy fire and there’s nobody that’s lived that long, I don’t believe. They didn’t get to kill me,” Nelson declared.