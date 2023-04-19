A North Carolina surgical clinic has allegedly removed the breasts of girls as young as 14 years old in double mastectomy procedures.

Pictures of results from the operations recently began circulating on Twitter. The patients’ ages are also listed under the images, with some of the girls being as young as 14 and 16. The children appear to have visited the Cosmetic Concierge, a plastic surgery clinic located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Double mastectomies, in which patients have their breasts removed, are used as part of the “gender-affirming care” regimen. The procedure is often referred to as “top surgery.” Under the “gender-affirming” model, medical interventions, ranging from puberty blockers to surgical sex change operations, are used to affirm the sexual identity of the patient.

The clinic’s frequently asked questions section discusses the underage surgeries, saying, “When considering gender confirming procedures for patients under the age of 18, we do require the consent of a parent or guardian along with the recommendation of a therapist.” It also explains that the clinic uses the “informed consent” model.

Reduxx found that the clinic’s website allows users to self-declare their age on an online form, which does not ask for any verification.

The irreversible procedures were allegedly performed by Hope Sherie. Sherie has also sponsored Point of Pride, a pro-LGBT activist organization that provides youth who identify as transgender with financial assistance. In addition, the organization provides young women with breast binders, articles of clothing meant to flatten the chest.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Breitbart News reveals that several different transgender activist organizations across the nation have encouraged transgender identification among young girls, even providing them with free breast binders. In one instance, a social worker in Maine’s Damariscotta School District allegedly secretly provided a 13-year-old girl with a breast binder.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News.