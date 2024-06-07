Officials say the skeletal remains of a 20-year-old Georgia woman were located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, after she disappeared in August.

The remains were identified as those of Maury-Ange Faith Martinez who was last seen leaving a jail, Fox 17 reported Monday.

Images show the young woman:

In a press release on May 31, Georgia’s Cobb County Police Department said authorities discovered her remains on January 5 and the Hamilton County Medical Examiner confirmed they were Martinez.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or had contact with Maury-Ange around the time of her disappearance or who may have any information related to her case to come forward,” the news release stated:

Public Assistance Request: Missing Persons Case of Maury-Ange Faith Martinez Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Friday, May 31, 2024

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed and it remained unknown if investigators think there was foul play involved in the case.

The young woman’s mother, Anita Darling, said she would have turned 21 on Monday, per 11 Alive. She also referred to her daughter as a “charismatic, magnetic, sparkling, fun, loving person.”

The outlet said Martinez’s family reported her missing on August 28 after she was last seen leaving the jail a few days prior. The 11 Alive report continued:

Gwinnett County officials said she was last seen leaving the jail on Aug. 21 before she disappeared. After an investigation, police said they discovered that the 20-year-old was actually last seen in Cobb County, near Powers Ferry Road, and not in Gwinnett. Her mom said she was just nine minutes away, ready to pick up her daughter from a metro Atlanta courthouse area, but when Martinez told her mom she caught a ride from someone else, something felt strange.

Darling explained that her daughter did not answer a text message she sent and that it was not like her to do so. She is now grieving after learning her daughter’s remains were found.

“It’s hard. You are totally torn apart. Then, there is the heartbreak of realizing you lost your child. My kids are like my everything. It was horrible. It was huge,” she commented.

Law enforcement is still working to find answers in the case.