Sweet treats found in several stores across the nation are being recalled due to the risk of salmonella, which can cause serious illness.

Some of the retailers affected are Walmart, Target, and Dollar General where Palmer Candy Company’s “White Coated Confectionary Items” are sold, Fox Business reported Saturday.

The company is recalling the treats because “they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA noted in May.

“Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers,” officials added.

On Tuesday, the recall was deemed at the highest risk level, which is a class one. However, there are no reports of people being hurt or made sick.

Please click here to read the recall announcement.

According to WebMD website, “Salmonella is a bacteria that can make you sick when you eat food contaminated with it. The illness is called salmonellosis or salmonella infection, and it’s very common.”

Some symptoms of the illness are upset stomach, diarrhea, fever, and cramping in one’s abdomen. The majority of people who become sick with salmonella recover at home in a few days.

Per the Palmer Candy website, it has been making candies since 1878.

“The Palmer Candy Company operates today as not only one of the country’s oldest candy companies, but as the very oldest company of its size to be under continuous family ownership in the United States!” the site read.

In May, more than 100 people became ill due to what officials said was a salmonella outbreak among backyard poultry in 29 states, Breitbart News reported at the time.