A young mother in east Idaho named Rachael who is facing difficulty recently got a big surprise from a Secret Santa.

In May, Rachael was diagnosed with acute leukemia and her husband took her to a specialist in Salt Lake where she remained in the hospital for over a month, East Idaho News reported on Saturday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow — the spongy tissue inside bones where blood cells are made,” the site read.

“The word ‘acute’ in acute lymphocytic leukemia comes from the fact that the disease progresses rapidly and creates immature blood cells, rather than mature ones,” it continued.

Rachael is back at home but must still undergo treatment that includes spinal taps and tests. When she finishes chemotherapy, doctors will have her take an expensive medication for the next several years.

The couple has two children and one of them has special needs. Therefore, Rachael is working hard to care for her family as she endures treatments for the illness.

When the outlet’s Nate Eaton showed up at their home, he had a special message for them. The family needed an updated washer and dryer, so Secret Santa gave them $1,500 to purchase those appliances, grocery store gift cards for $2,500, $1,000 for clothes they need, and a $5,000 check.

Rachael was stunned when Eaton described each gift as she opened the packages.

“I’m gonna start crying in a minute,” she said. “That’s so kind, thank you.”

Social media users share their thoughts on the big surprise, one person writing, “Rachael has a great attitude being surprised by strangers at her door with her ivs in her arm. What a sweet woman. Prayers she regains her health quickly.”

“Wow!! She has such a sweet spirit. May the Lord bring total healing to her. Bless you Secret Santa,” another user commented.