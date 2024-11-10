A hairdresser in east Idaho who is battling health issues is glowing after a Secret Santa decided to brighten her holiday season.

The Secret Santa is working to give away $1 million to neighbors in need, and one of those people is a single mother named Audra who has two children, East Idaho News reported on Saturday.

Audra was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next six months.

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, breast cancer ” is when breast cells mutate and become cancerous cells that multiply and form tumors.” It typically affects women but can also affect men.

To show Audra she is loved and seen, Secret Santa instructed East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton and his team to deliver $2,000 for groceries, $5,000 in rent money, and a check for $5,000 to Audra.

When they showed up at her salon, Audra, who could not stop smiling when she realized what was happening, was in the middle of an appointment with a client, but the woman getting her hair done did not mind at all.

When Eaton asked how her year has been going, Audra said, “It’s been some challenges but it’s good, it’s good, yeah,” noting that she was feeling okay that day.

Audra was deeply grateful for the gifts and when she opened the final present she said, “Thank you. Thank you so much, I appreciate it.”

Social media users commented on the video, one person writing, “The lady in the chair was crying. Such a blessing.”

“Oh what a lovely lady, so positive and happy. I wish her a speedy recovery and lots of love. Love that her customer did not care and was so happy for her, another lovely lady,” another user commented.

“SO sweet & deserving! When you’re battling a disease but still have to work & can appreciate your good days, this woman is truly blessed. Wishing her all the love & peace this Christmas,” someone else said.