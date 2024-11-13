Lunchables Pulled from School Menus After Testing Positive for Lead

Lunchables are being removed from school lunch menus across the U.S. after just a year of them being included in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) after they tested positive for lead and other harmful materials.

The pre-packaged snacks, manufactured by Kraft Heinz and marketed under the Oscar Mayer brand, were introduced to public schools during the 2023-2024 school year, TODAY reported.

Kraft Heinz public relations representative Jenna Thornton told the outlet last March that the schools would receive “a specialized recipe that incorporates more protein and whole grains to keep kids powered throughout the day, reduced saturated fat and sodium, and an increased serving size.”

The company ended up providing two options — the “Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers” and “Extra Cheesy Pizza,” both cold meals packed in plastic that feature small crackers and toppings.

In a Wednesday statement to USA Today, Kraft Heinz confirmed that Lunchables would be pulled from the NSLP.

“Last year, we brought two NSLP compliant Lunchables options to schools that had increased protein,” the company said. “While many school administrators were excited to have these options, the demand did not meet our targets.”

“This happens occasionally across our broad portfolio, especially as we explore new sales channels,” Kraft Heinz added.

The move comes after nonprofit organization Consumer Reports tested the school meals and found high levels of lead, cadmium, phthalate, and even more sodium than the grocery store versions.

The group launched a petition to get the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove Lunchables from the NSLP in April after the harmful substances were found.

“… all but one kit (Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza) contained the plastic chemical phthalate, a known hormone disruptor that can contribute to an increased risk of reproductive problems, diabetes and certain cancers,” Consumer Reports said in their petition.

“Even in small amounts, lead and cadmium can cause developmental problems in children, with risks increasing from regular exposure over time,” the group explained. “And eating too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure: about 14 percent of children and teens have prehypertension or hypertension.”

Consumer Reports celebrated the end of Lunchables on school menus, with food policy director Brian Ronholm saying in a statement, “We’re pleased that Heinz Kraft has pulled Lunchables from the school lunch program.”

“The USDA should maintain stricter eligibility standards for the school lunch programs so that the millions of kids that depend on it get the healthier options they deserve,” he added.

Dr. Mark Hyman, a former medical adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, said the decision is a “win for public health”:

“Consumer Reports flagged high levels of sodium and lead—both harmful to kids’ developing brains. Junk food has no place in schools. It’s time to demand real food for every child,” he wrote on X.

New York Times best-selling author and well-known critic of the food industry, Vani Hari, also shared positive thoughts on the decision:

“Lunchables are being removed from schools. Kraft Heinz sees the writing on the wall. Our movement cannot be stopped. The poisoning of our children needs to end now,” she wrote on X, tagging former presidential candidate and health activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.