A 49-year-old pilot who transported rescue dogs died in a plane crash in New York on Sunday leaving his family grieving for their their loss.

Authorities found Seuk Kim, who lived in Springfield, Virginia, dead along with one dog who also died in the crash, NBC News reported on Monday. The crash site was in the Catskill Mountains in the town of Windham.

A survivor of the tragic incident was another dog that suffered two broken legs in the incident. A third dog on the flight was missing.

When speaking of the canine that survived, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said, “The dog, a lab mix puppy, was taken by Hyer Ground Rescue to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and the FAA are also on the scene.”

Kim flew dogs to facilities that would give them care and shelter. At the time of the crash, Kim was flying from Harford County, Maryland, to Albany, New York, according to WUSA 9:

“He died doing what he loved which was saving animals,” Kim’s daughter, Leah, told Fox 5.

In an update on Monday, the sheriff’s office said authorities found the third dog that was missing at the crash site. The animal suffered minor injuries.

“The dog was transported by Hyer Ground Rescue along with PAW (Partners for Animal Welfare) for veterinary care. The pilot has been extricated and transported to Ellis Hospital for an autopsy. The NTSB and the FAA are still on the scene,” the agency explained:

Update: The plane, which was initially reported to be a Cessna, is actually a Mooney M20J. While investigators were… Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office NY on Monday, November 25, 2024

According to Kim’s Facebook page, it appears he also did volunteer work in North Carolina by bringing supplies to people devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“Many people that can leave have left. Many people can’t leave. Many have nowhere else to go,” he wrote in a post on October 4:

Things are worse than you can imagine in many of the areas down here in Western North Carolina area. Everywhere you… Posted by Seuk Kim on Friday, October 4, 2024