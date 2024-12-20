A woman in Rexburg, Idaho, recently got some much-needed help from a Secret Santa who wanted to make sure she and her family stay warm this winter.

Carrie lives with her daughter and granddaughter, and they have been using space heaters for a while because their home’s furnace stopped working, East Idaho News reported on Friday.

A furnace generates heat and distributes it through the home to keep every room warm during colder months, per Angi.com.

To make things more difficult, Carrie’s fridge also went kaput.

She is now wondering what she will do about her job situation since learning that her department at work will be eliminated by the end of 2024.

When the Secret Santa heard about Carrie’s needs, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton to give her $6,500 to have her furnace repaired and a $5,000 check for other expenses.

Once Eaton tracked her down and gave Carrie the first gift, she took the present from him and said, “Thank you. Oh my gosh, that’s awesome.”

She became emotional when she realized her furnace was about to be fixed. Carrie also made sure Eaton knew how grateful she was for the gift because her job would be ending soon and it would help her financially.

Carrie could barely believe it when she opened the second gift. She reached out and hugged Eaton, saying, “You guys are awesome. What an awesome thing you do.”

She then gave a message to Secret Santa. “Thank you, Secret Santa. You have no idea how much you helped us.”

Social media users shared their thoughts about the sweet video, one person writing, “Somebody needs to hire that wonderful lady now. If anybody reading this is local, and knows of an opening, PLEASE send them her way.”

“Her relief is so obvious. Hope she gets a good job very soon. Thank you, Secret Santa, Nate and helpers,” someone else commented.