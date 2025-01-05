A medicine being pulled from shelves at Costco is the subject of a recall that was launched due to a potential foreign material contamination.

The recall involves the medicine called Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion, Fox Business reported Sunday.

In its announcement, LNK International, Inc. addressed Costco members about the issue:

Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased Item #1729556, Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion between October 30, 2024 and November 30, 2024. Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination.

The company said the affected units bear the lot code P140082 and urged customers not to use the product marked with it but return it to the store for a refund.

The news comes amid flu season, Newsweek reported on Thursday in an article about the recall:

“Flu activity” peaks in December, January, and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stores in the affected Costco regions are located in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Officials recently upgraded a Costco egg recall because of worries about the infection known as salmonella, Breitbart News reported on December 23.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the recall of about 80,000 pounds of butter produced in Texas for Costco, per Breitbart News.

“The agency ordered the recall because the product packaging contained no ‘Contains Milk’ allergy statement,” the article said.

“Food & Wine reported that the FDA issued a Class II recall on November 7 for 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter (salted and unsalted). The FDA claimed the butter packaging lists ‘cream’ as an ingredient but does not bear the ‘Contains Milk’ allergy statement,” the outlet noted.