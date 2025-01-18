A California woman was overcome with joy when she realized her flock of sheep survived the devastating Palisades Fire.

A woman named Vanessa captured the moment on camera when she found several of her sheep in the aftermath of the fire, ParadePets.com reported on Wednesday.

In the clip, she is heard crying as her sheep approach her. “Hi honey. Hi baby,” she tells one of the animals. “The firemen have been feeding you,” she adds through her tears:

She then asks the sheep how they survived, then states, “Thank you, God. Thank you, God. I’ll come tomorrow and get you guys out of here, okay? I’m so sorry I couldn’t find you.”

The sheep do not appear to be injured, and Vanessa then tells them, “You guys are warriors” as they sniff at the camera while she gently pets them.

“I’m so happy. I’m so happy,” Vanessa says. “My baby, I’m so happy. Thank you, God.”

Social media user Monique Ganderton on Friday shared another clip of firemen feeding some of Vanessa’s sheep.

“Justin and Fire station 15 & 70!!!!! Thank you so much for taking care of Vanessa and her babies!!!” she wrote in the caption. Later in the clip, it appeared that Vanessa caught up with the firefighters and thanked them for caring for her beloved animals.

“They’re alive and eating apples right now,” one of the crew members told her.

In another social media post earlier this week, Ganderton said, “My wonderful friend Vanessa and her family lost everything in this fire. Parents of two autistic children living on a small homestead that was passed down in the family.”

“I was bawling when she sent me this video. She was devastated at having to leave her sheep babies. She is so full of love for animals, her family and her community. Vanessa is truly inspirational. She has been there for me so many times over the years including the Woolsey fire. I am just so sad for her family but the amount of love and support coming in for her is truly the most beautiful thing,” Ganderton added.

The Eaton and Palisades fires have burned nearly four square miles of area in Los Angeles, according to an analysis, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday.