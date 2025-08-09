WATCH: Tiny ‘Alpha Dog’ Pomeranian Chases Bear from His Canadian Home

A black bear in Vancouver, Canada, recently met its match when a tiny creature decided to defend its family.

After the bear entered Kayla Kleine’s home via an opened back door, it wandered around inside for a while until her dog, a Pomeranian named Scout, realized the intruder was on his turf, USA Today reported on Friday.

Video footage shows the bear walk into the home and look around for a while. However, Scout was soon on its trail and can be heard barking in the background. Seconds later, the bear takes off out the back door with Scout hot on its heels.

Kleine is seen running after Scout and trying to call him off the massive bear, but her dog ignores her command to come back and chases the bear through the backyard. The bear runs down some steps while Scout’s feet barely touch the ground as he is determined to catch up:

Kleine said she had the door open to allow a breeze into the house and had music playing, therefore, she did not hear the bear enter. She said it ate some of her two and a half year old dog’s food while it was enjoying itself inside her home.

She also noted that Scout, who weighs about five pounds, is frightening when he is angry, adding, “He just likes to assert his dominance, or like we’ll call him the alpha dog.”

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, Pomeranians are inquisitive, lively, and bold animals:

The Pomeranian is a miniaturized relation of the powerful spitz-type sled dogs of the Arctic. The breed is named for Pomerania, the area of northeastern Europe that is now part of Poland and western Germany. It was there, hundreds of years ago, that the Pom’s ancestors were bred down from their much bigger, burlier cousins. The Pom, also known as the Zwergspitz in some countries, is the smallest of the spitz breeds. With their elegant appearance and regal bearing, you might say Poms are ‘fit for a queen’ and you’d be right. The Pom’s popularity is largely due to Queen Victoria, who became smitten with the breed while visiting Florence, Italy. When the dog-happy Dowager Queen returned to Britain with Poms in tow, the breed’s fame was assured.

Kleine later shared a video of Scout being videoed by a cameraman for a news story on his heroic actions.

“I’m afraid his ego is bigger than he is now,” one person replied to the clip:

Social media users who watched the clip of Scout and the bear were quick to share their reactions, with one person writing, “Well, as a retired mailman, I can tell you that those little ‘ankle biters’ are the most vicious of dogs. No surprise the bear was frightened of it.”

“Who needs a pit bull when you have a Pom,” another user commented.