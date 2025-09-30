VIDEO: Big Rig Crash Scatters Beer Cans and Kegs on California Highway

A major vehicle crash left beer cans and kegs scattered all over the roadway early Tuesday in the Irwindale area of California.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision involved two big rigs on the 210 Freeway just before 3:00 a.m. at Vernon Avenue, ABC 7 reported.

An image shows tons of beer cans scattered all over the road as emergency crews assessed the scene:

“The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for two lanes on the westbound side of the 210 Freeway at the North Vernon Avenue exit in Azusa,” Fox 11 reported, adding several cars were also involved in the wreck and some were hit with debris.

All westbound lanes were shut down while crews cleaned up the mess and worked to clear the roadway. Crews were seen rolling beer kegs out of the way of traffic, and a glimpse of the inside of one of the trailers carrying the beer showed boxes of Coors Light.

It was unclear what led to the collision, and according to KTLA, “It appeared that only one minor injury resulted from the incident, but officials have not yet confirmed the report.”

Another image shows a row of silver beer kegs on the side of the road:

A similar instance happened in 2022 when a truck packed with cases of Budweiser crashed on an interstate in Kansas near Salina, spilling the merchandise everywhere, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

Shortly before 7am, Troopers responded to a rolled semi on s/b I-135 near milepost 79 (south Saline county)Non-injury… Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

In its social media post, the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C wrote, “Shortly before 7am, Troopers responded to a rolled semi on s/b I-135 near milepost 79 (south Saline county). Non-injury crash. Right lane will be shutdown from time to time for recovery of semi and all this beer.”

More recently, four people were hurt in a wreck on an interstate in Pennsylvania that resulted in thousands of hot dogs being spilled onto the pavement, per Breitbart News.