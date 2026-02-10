New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani’s (D) policy of not forcing the homeless indoors has drawn criticism as the Big Apple endures harsh winter weather.
The death toll rose to 18 as the severe weather gripped the city, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Several people who died were found dead outside.
Even before he took office Mamdani did not plan to continue clearing out homeless encampments, which was the policy of now former Mayor Eric Adams (D), Breitbart News reported December 5.
Brian Stettin, who was a senior adviser in Adams’ administration, told the Post, “When a person is in imminent danger, there is no debate. Whatever ideological divides we have should not have any impact on these policies during a ‘Code Blue.'”
The mayor’s office has leaned on a policy that says authorities can only force a person indoors if they are a danger to themselves or others. It is important to note that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, whom Mamdani has admired in the past, ordered law enforcement in late January to force people indoors to save them from the cold.
The Post article continued:
But former city Comptroller Scott Stringer said the Baltimore mayor’s approach makes sense given the urgency. He noted that the city’s removal policy was highly subjective, and that the mayor has extraordinary power over its interpretation or analysis.
…
“The question is: Is it ideology or incompetence for the lack of action? Saving lives is the most important thing you can do as an elected official. The standard has to be in this extreme weather, ‘Can they survive the night?’ And that’s what Baltimore is saying,” Stringer said.
He added, “It’s just not a tough call when people can die in the night. I don’t understand why it’s so complicated.”
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, one person writing, “Mamdani has made his cruelty evident.”
“You voted for this NYC,” another user said.
Mamdani’s leftism was front and center during his swearing-in ceremony when he said, “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”
Mamdani took his oath on an Islamic Quran and vowed to govern as a democratic socialist, according to Breitbart News.
New Yorkers have been suffering under extreme winter weather, but temperatures are forecast to warm up as the week progresses.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.