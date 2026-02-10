New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani’s (D) policy of not forcing the homeless indoors has drawn criticism as the Big Apple endures harsh winter weather.

The death toll rose to 18 as the severe weather gripped the city, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Several people who died were found dead outside.

Even before he took office Mamdani did not plan to continue clearing out homeless encampments, which was the policy of now former Mayor Eric Adams (D), Breitbart News reported December 5.

Brian Stettin, who was a senior adviser in Adams’ administration, told the Post, “When a person is in imminent danger, there is no debate. Whatever ideological divides we have should not have any impact on these policies during a ‘Code Blue.'”

The mayor’s office has leaned on a policy that says authorities can only force a person indoors if they are a danger to themselves or others. It is important to note that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, whom Mamdani has admired in the past, ordered law enforcement in late January to force people indoors to save them from the cold.

The Post article continued:

But former city Comptroller Scott Stringer said the Baltimore mayor’s approach makes sense given the urgency. He noted that the city’s removal policy was highly subjective, and that the mayor has extraordinary power over its interpretation or analysis. … “The question is: Is it ideology or incompetence for the lack of action? Saving lives is the most important thing you can do as an elected official. The standard has to be in this extreme weather, ‘Can they survive the night?’ And that’s what Baltimore is saying,” Stringer said.