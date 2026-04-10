Astronaut Victor Glover’s daughter, Maya, recently got lots of attention for making a sweet tribute to her father, who is currently in outer space on the Artemis II mission.

Maya’s tribute showed her unzipping her hoodie to reveal a T-shirt with her dad’s image on it before dancing with a huge smile on her face, Fox News reported Thursday.

“When your dad successfully pilots Artemis II halfway to the moon… & u forget the dance,” she wrote in the caption:

As of Friday morning, the clip had over two million reactions, more than 15,000 comments, and over 47,000 shares.

Accounts including Instagram, Walmart, and Starbucks reacted, with Starbucks saying, “First daughter of the moon.”

Earlier this week, Glover shared the teachings of Jesus Christ before losing signal with Earth, Breitbart News reported:

Glover shared that as he, and the three other astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, got closer “to the nearest point to the Moon, and farthest point from Earth,” he wanted to remind people of one of the “most important mysteries” on Earth, love. Glover shared how Jesus Christ said that the “greatest command” was to “love God with all that you are,” and added that the second greatest commandment is for people “to love your neighbor as yourself.”

The astronaut also spoke about the beauty of God’s creation and how Earth was created to “give us a place to live in the universe, in the cosmos.” Glover then pointed to how amazing it is Earth is an oasis in the middle of the vast universe:

In a social media post on Friday, NASA shared video footage of the crew, saying they were bringing us “endless Moon joy.”

The video showed the astronauts smiling and having fun on their mission. “We caught a view of Earth in window one, and now we’re completely distracted for a little bit,” one of them said:

The astronauts were making final preparations for their return to Earth on Friday, according to Breitbart News.

“NPR reports the crew’s Orion space capsule is scheduled to enter the atmosphere at 7:53 p.m. ET, just southeast of Hawaii. Some 13 minutes later, it should splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. To make it there, the spacecraft will first have to punch through the Earth’s atmosphere at about 25,000 miles per hour,” the outlet said.