Three firefighters were killed Saturday while battling the massive blaze called the “Snyder Mesa Fire” on the Colorado-Utah state border.

Two other firefighters were also injured while working the area where several wildfires ignited in Utah then grew and spread to Colorado, KKTV reported Sunday.

In a social media post just before 1:30 a.m., the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said it was “devastated to share that three wildland firefighters lost their lives on Saturday, June 27, as part of an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires along the Colorado-Utah border.”

“Additionally, two crew members were injured in the line of duty and have been transported to a hospital. Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time. The U.S. Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Additional details will be shared as they are able to be released,” the agency stated:

The Snyder Mesa Fire has burned around 28,000 acres, and the Associated Press (AP) reported that hot, dry, and windy weather has contributed to blazes in Utah, Arizona, and other states.

Video footage showed the extent of the Snyder Mesa Fire:

“The conditions in Utah were critical enough for Gov. Spencer Cox to declare an emergency earlier this week and clear the way for the state to ban fireworks ahead of the July Fourth holiday. The order comes as Utah is experiencing one of the most severe wildfire seasons in recent history, fueled by historic drought conditions,” the AP article said.

In regard to the tragic loss of the firefighters, Cox wrote in a social media post “Today, we mourn three heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting lives and communities along the Utah-Colorado border. Please join Abby and me in praying for their loved ones, those who were injured, and every firefighter still on the line.”

According to the KKTV report, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster emergency late Saturday as a result of the situation.

“Evacuations have not been ordered as of Sunday morning, but the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice to all properties on BS Road west of 11 5/10 Road to the Utah border. The fire is 0 percent contained,” the outlet stated.