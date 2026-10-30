Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported an illegal alien accused of raping a child in Mexico to whom former President Joe Biden’s administration had given a two-year green card, Breitbart News has learned.

On October 16, ICE agents deported 28-year-old Christian Ruvalcaba-Salas to his native Mexico, handing him over to authorities in Aguascalientes, Mexico, so he could face charges that he brutally raped a child in 2022.

“Criminal illegal aliens who are child predators and sex offenders represent the very worst of the worst and they have no place in the United States,” ICE spokesman Micah Bock told Breitbart News. “ICE will relentlessly pursue these violent predators and remove them, making our communities and neighborhoods safer and more secure.”

Ruvalcaba-Salas entered the United States as a nonimmigrant in January 2020 near Laredo, Texas. He was required to leave the U.S. by July 6, 2020, but failed to do so — making him an illegal alien.

In March 2021, the Biden administration rewarded Ruvalcaba-Salas with a two-year green card. Two years later, a Mexican court issued a warrant for Ruvalcaba-Salas, accusing him of raping a child in November 2022.

ICE officials said Ruvalcaba-Salas departed the U.S. at an unknown time before the alleged child rape and crossed the southern border on Nov. 27, 2022, just three days after the alleged crime.

In May, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) terminated Ruvalcaba-Salas’s two-year green card and placed him in deportation proceedings. In July, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the U.S.

“This dangerous criminal alien, who is accused of doing unspeakable things to an innocent child in Mexico, was able to use the immigration status that the Biden administration gave him to allegedly slip into Mexico, brutalize a helpless child and then flee back into the U.S. through the port of entry to evade prosecution,” ICE’s Bret Bradford said.

“That same status then allowed him to remain free in the community for years endangering public safety, despite the fact that he was wanted in Mexico for raping a child and had been arrested for numerous criminal offenses in the U.S.,” Bradford said. “Thankfully, our officers were able to track him down after he attempted to flee and repatriate him to Mexico to face prosecution for his alleged crimes.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.