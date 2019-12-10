Nolte: Border Patrol Debunks Viral Video of ‘Wall Failure’

The Border Patrol debunked a viral video of an illegal alien climbing over the border wall.

Last week, the fake media, many of whom live behind walls and gates, thought that video of an illegal alien using a rope ladder to climb over President Trump’s southern border wall was high-larious, because it proved walls don’t work n’ stuff. What’s more, it proved we really do need to flood America with illegal aliens to replace all those racist Trump voters, especially in Texas donchaknow.

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

On its face, this was a stupid, lazy, and anti-science take. If people can climb Mt. Everest, they can surely climb a border wall. Laughing at Trump’s wall is like laughing at the security system around the Crown Jewels because — LOL! — you can still steal the jewels! Why is there a border wall around the Vatican when people can — LOL! — climb over that wall! Why is there a border fence around the White House when people can — LOL! — climb over that fence and — LMAO! — have climbed over it.

The obvious point of Trump’s wall is the same as any security wall or barrier placed anywhere — to discourage casual border jumpers and to slow down the not-so-casual, which by the way, is exactly what happened here.

Days after the original video went viral, the Border Patrol released a video debunking the stupid idea that this video proves the wall is a waste of money, that it doesn’t work.

Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) tweeted the Border Patrol video out with the following spoiler alert: “[T]he suspect didn’t get away – and the wall worked as planned.”

But even more important is the fact that the climber was a juvenile, just 16-years-old, and as the Border Patrol officer explains, this is just one more example of how “criminal organizations exploit juveniles in this regard.”

You can watch the whole video below:

Yesterday, a video showing someone illegally crossing into the United States over the new border wall went viral. Today the Border Patrol revealed there was more to the story. Spoiler alert: the suspect didn’t get away—and the wall worked as planned. #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/oY6ondY4pX — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) December 5, 2019

“Less than 24 hours ago, a video showed up on both Facebook and Twitter showing an individual climbing the border wall,” the Border Patrol officer says. “That individual was assisted by the use of a rope ladder and two subjects on the Mexican side. In the video clip, the individual makes it over the border wall and begins to run north into the United States.”

But there’s more to the story…

“I’m standing in the exact location where this incident took place,” the officer adds, further explaining, “The border wall systems consists of not only a physical barrier, but also lighting, patrol roads, and detection technology. While the physical barrier serves to slow down illicit traffic, the detection technology alerts our agents as to where and when threats emerge. The patrol roads allow for a rapid response.”

“In this particular incident,” he says, “the border wall system worked exactly as designed. The illicit traffic was slowed down. The detection technology alerted our agents. Agents responded, and the subject was apprehended.”

Hey, we got the guy!

How about that!

The wall works, right?

This is proof the wall works, right?

Anyone…?

“That subject turned out to be a 16-year-old Mexican male. All too often, criminal organizations exploit juveniles in this regard,” the agent said. “Through partnerships with the government of Mexico, coordination is currently underway to locate the other two subjects involved in this incident.”

“Crossing illegally into the United States is a federal crime,” the officer concludes. “Those who violate the law will be held accountable and there are consequences to these actions.”

I would like to invite any member of the media who do not believe in border security to remove their own useless border security: locks on doors and windows that are easily overcome, security guards and checkpoints that anyone can go around, and the walls any rope ladder can surmount.

