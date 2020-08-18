Democrat leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) promised a massive amnesty for illegal migrants during his brief speech at the Democrats’ virtual convention on Tuesday night.

The ambitious proposal would lock in Democratic control of the federal government for many years and suppress wages in a flooded labor market for many years, so delivering many billions of extra profits to New York’s stock market.

But Schumer presented his political, regional, and elitist power grab as a noble and generous gesture towards millions of foreigners seeking a place in this Nation of Americans:

Behind me is a site I see out of my window every night: The Statue of Liberty, the same site that greeted hopeful immigrants, like my grandparents, a symbol of freedom, and a beacon of hope to the world. Today, Donald Trump has divided our country, diminished our greatness, and demeaned everything that this statue represents. … Let me tell you some of the things we’ll do with President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris in a [congressional] Democratic majority. … We will reform our immigration system so that immigrants yearning to breathe free, will it at last become American citizens. Together, we can reignite the hope once felt by millions of men and women — huddled masses on creaking ships — who glimpse this mighty woman with her torch, knowing they could build a better life here in America. And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken to a brighter future and a new day.

The Statue of Liberty was created to celebrate the Union’s victory in the Civil War. But it was later repurposed as a symbol of welcome for millions of migrants sought by business groups.

In 1924, America’s voters largely shut down immigration, setting the stage for massive growth in middle-class wealth that continued until about 1970. Since then, partly because of pro-migration laws in 1965 and 1990, middle-class wages have stagnated while elites scooped up a much larger share of the nation’s annual income and total wealth.