Sanctuary Policy Helped ‘Most Wanted’ Illegal Drug Trafficker Evade Arrest

A “Most Wanted” illegal alien drug trafficker was able to evade arrest and deportation for almost a year thanks to sanctuary state policies in Massachusetts.

Friendly Grandoit, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, had been on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) “Top 10 Most Wanted” list before ICE agents arrested him this month with no help from local Massachusetts authorities.

Grandoit, in September 2006, was convicted in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, of drug trafficking and sentenced to three years in prison. In July 2008, ICE agents deported Grandoit to Haiti.

Sometime after being deported, Grandoit re-entered the U.S. illegally and, in September 2019, was arrested and charged in Middlesex County with cocaine distribution, identity fraud, and driving with a suspended license.

Then, in April 2020, Grandoit posted bail in Middlesex County and local law enforcement released him despite ICE agents having requested he be turned over to their custody. ICE agents arrested Grandoit nearly a year later and charged him with illegal re-entry.

A 2017 court ruling in Massachusetts has allowed the state to operate as a quasi-sanctuary jurisdiction after the state’s supreme court ruled officials are not legally required to comply with ICE.

Grandoit now faces up to 20 years in prison.

