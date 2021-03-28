Poll: 54 Percent of Americans Believe ‘Biden Border Crisis’ Is a ‘Crisis’

An ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals 54 percent of Americans believe the “situation with migrants and unaccompanied children showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border is currently a crisis.”

The word “crisis” is especially important because the White House has refused to label the situation so.

During a White House press briefing, a reporter noted, “When you were talking a moment ago about diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Mexico, you said, ‘crisis on the border.’”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki quickly corrected herself with the phrase “challenges on the border.”

The reporter replied, “So that doesn’t reflect any change in the administration’s view of things?”

“Nope,” she said.

The poll comes after 18 senators traveled to the southern border to highlight the issue, where Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he saw “cartel members” on the Mexican side of the border “waving flashlights, yelling and … taunting border patrol” agents.