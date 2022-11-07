Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents made two major fentanyl busts at a point of entry in Nogales, Arizona, on Sunday.

The drug bust resulted in the seizure of a whopping 204,000 fentanyl pills and 13.3 pounds of cocaine which were being smuggled in one car, as well as over seven pounds of fentanyl powder and 76 pounds of meth in another vehicle.

The drug bust occurred at a point of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

NEW: Two major fentanyl smuggling busts made by CBP officers at the port of entry in Nogales, AZ yesterday. 1st car: 204,000 fentanyl pills, 13.3 lbs cocaine. 2nd car: 7.05 lbs fentanyl powder & 76 lbs of meth. Courtesy: @CBPPortDirNOG @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QNALHZ6MNH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 7, 2022

Police in Phoenix, Arizona found multi-colored, speckled pills that resemble candy just before Halloween.

The fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona, with synthetic opioid deaths spiking from 1,519 to 1,791 from 2020 to 2021 in the Grand Canyon state.

Immigration, border security, and the fentanyl epidemic have become some of the core issues in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona.

Arizona’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Blake Masters blasted incumbent Mark Kelly (D-AZ) for “pretending” to care about the lethal fentanyl crisis.

.@CaptMarkKelly has done nothing to secure the border and has made Arizona less safe.

@bgmasters is going to fight to protect Arizona communities.pic.twitter.com/MeM4laIs5c — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 6, 2022

Trump-endorsed Masters has called out Kelly, who has repeatedly voted against border security.

Kelly also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety. Kelly was previously critical of the Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42, saying that “it’s going to be a crisis.”

Additionally, the Democrat Senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces. Meanwhile, the deadly fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona.

Kelly has also campaigned with Senator Alex Padilla of California, who has repeatedly advocated for amnesty for illegal aliens.

Despite his record, the Democrat incumbent tried to convince voters that he has fought for border security, claiming in a debate with Blake Masters, “When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call them out on it, because I’m always going to stick up for Arizona.”

Masters, who refers to his Democrat opponent as “Cartel Kelly,” has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

