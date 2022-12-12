CNN’s Jake Tapper Touts Amnesty, Hides Pocketbook Damage

A last-minute, back-of-an-envelope amnesty plan by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) could help migrants get amnesty and also tighten U.S. border security, CNN’s Jake Tapper claimed on Sunday.

But Tapper hid the economic pain that is inflicted on ordinary Americans by the government delivery of more migration into Americans’ workplaces and housing.

In a Sunday CNN interview with Sinema, Tapper sugar-coated the vague, undebated, draft bill by describing it as an effort to “provide extra security for the border and also provide a path to legal status for the [illegal migrants] dreamers.”

“Thom and I are working with a coalition of members in both parties in the Senate right now to build the support to try and pass this legislation,” Sinema replied. “To be honest, Jake, I don’t know if we can get it done or not by the end of this year — but we’re trying so hard,” she added.

Yet the business-boosted bill would allow hundreds of thousands more legal immigrants. It would fund the delivery of many new migrants via wider asylum doors through the border, and would allow at least two million “DACA” migrants to get citizenship for the illegal-migrant parents who brought them into the United States.

That border rush would also inflict huge economic harm on Americans, many of who are seeing their wage cuts and their rents raised, by President Joe Biden’s refusal to block millions of poor and hard-working migrants.

Tapper ignored the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans — but sympathetically urged Sinema to describe her own childhood poverty. She replied:

My family faced really tough times when I was a kid. So, I was born into a middle-class family, but my parents got divorced when I was little. And, I mean, that’s pretty common, right? There are lots and lots of families that go through that situation.But after my parents got divorced, things were tough. And so we ended up living in a — kind of an old gas station … we didn’t have running water or electricity. And that was a challenge. [ I was] about the age of 8, a little — until not quite 12 … My parents’ church helped us a lot during those times. Family and friends helped us during those times. And so I think that’s how I really developed this — what some people would say is an interesting mix — but I actually think is pretty normal, of both wanting to encourage folks to work really hard and do their best to get that shot at the American dream, and absolutely recognizing that, sometimes, we have to help people on their path to that American dream.

Tapper was eager to sympathize with the Senator, saying:

Essentially, you were homeless? … And how did that affect you both as a person and as a politician? … It was just an abandoned gas station, and you made it your home? … Did it have plumbing? Did it have electricity? … It just sounds like a very traumatic experience for a little kid. Did you have heat in the winter?

“It just sounds traumatic, it just sounds rough,” Tapper added.

Sinema replied:

Jake, there are a lot of families in our country today who are living in that kind of insecurity, lots of families.And so, actually, that’s one of the reasons I decided to enter public office, because I want to create an economy and a community that ensures there are fewer families living in situations like we struggled through, and that we create more opportunities for folks to get that shot at the American dream, and that we’re making sure that we’re creating an economy that works for everyone.

But Tapper’s sympathy for Sinema, and Sinema’s claim of wanting “an economy that works for everyone,” are undermined by the text of the amnesty-and-immigration bill.

Amnesty and migration cut wages, and push working Americans out of jobs and onto welfare. They drive up housing costs and reduce workplace productivity and family fertility. They fuel resentful tribalism and chaotic diversity that make it harder for ordinary Americans to manage their society.

The transfer of human resources from poor countries also boosts the wealth of investors, landowners, and executives, further expanding the gap in wealth and power between elites and ordinary people.

Immigration is about money, Dane Linn, a senior vice president at the elite Business Roundtable , told a pro-migration event organized by The Hamilton Project . “Clearly we’re the business community: It’s about the economics of it too — and I make no apologies for that,” Linn said on December 7.

Curbs on immigration force companies to help educate and hire Americans, Linn admitted. “We can’t recruit enough people from other countries to meet the workforce needs today or in the future … as a result, many of our firms are growing the domestic pipeline,” he said.

Migration advocates periodically admit migration helps to curb wages.

For example, the Des Moines Register reported on December 11 about the agricultural sector’s complaints about a claimed worker shortage and their push for a farmworker amnesty bill.

The draft “Farm Workforce Modernization Act” would allow employers to sideline American workers and technology investment, and instead, swap citizenship to foreign workers in exchange for several years working for cut-rate wages. The newspaper reported:

“Nearly everyone I talk with is significantly short of the number of employees they’d like to have,” said Bill Northey, CEO of the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, a group representing seed, fertilizer and other agriculture companies. “Often that number is 10-15% short of who they’d really like to have. [Because of the shortage] “Most have significantly increased their salaries,” said Northey, a former Iowa agriculture secretary and undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Trump administration. “That’s helped, but it doesn’t create people out of thin air. They need a bigger pool of folks to reach out to.” … Salary restrictions for farm workers under the House bill would save businesses nearly $2.8 billion through 2024, an amount that includes $37.4 million in Iowa, according to the Cato Institute, a libertarian Washington, D.C., think tank.

Many rural towns have already lost wealth and people because the federal government has long pressured farm communities for cheap food by allowing a massive inflow of wage-cutting farm labor. In Iowa, for example, the urban exploitation of the rural communities has depressed wages, spiked drug deaths, and thinned out the rural populations;