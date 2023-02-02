The Indiana State Legislature, where Republicans hold a supermajority, is considering a bill that would offer in-state tuition to illegal immigrants.

Senate Bill 135 would offer in-state tuition to illegal immigrants attending public Indiana colleges, so long as they had previously attended Indiana schools for four years and graduated or received the equivalent to a high school diploma.

The bill would also require students to file an affidavit with their school promising that they will apply for legal status when they are eligible.

The legislation currently enjoys bipartisan support and has been sponsored by Republican State Sens. Blake Doriot and Linda Rogers, as well as Democrat State Sen. David Niezgodski.

While Niezgodski claimed that the bill is “just the right thing to do,” Doriot complained that the federal government has not given illegal immigrants amnesty. The Republican remarked, “This problem has come to us… not from what the state of Indiana has done, but what the federal government has failed to do. We haven’t been able to get together and find a clean pathway to citizenship.”

One 2018 Yale study concluded that there could be more than 22 million illegal immigrants in the United States. Meanwhile, it is estimated that roughly 2.4 million illegal immigrants entered America from the date that President Biden took office up until October 2022.

Republicans currently have a state government trifecta in Indiana, with control over the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature. In fact, Republicans enjoy supermajority status in both Indiana’s State House and State Senate. Additionally, Republicans in the state also control the offices of the attorney general and the secretary of state.

