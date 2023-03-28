At Least 37 Dead After Fire Engulfs U.S. – Mexico Border Migrant Facility

Simon Kent

A deadly fire engulfed a migrant processing centre at Ciudad Juárez on the U.S.-Mexico border early Tuesday morning with local reports saying at least 37 people died in the blaze and dozens more were left injured.

Two local government rescue sources told Reuters news agency of the death toll which is expected to grow throughout the day.

The facility is located near the Stanton International Bridge, which links Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas.

Although authorities have not yet released official reports, the El Diario and El Heraldo have also reported that at least 37 people were killed, according to the Daily Mail.

Another 40 people were believed to have been evacuated from the area and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

File/The Historic Center of Ciudad Juarez becomes a meeting point for hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants as part of the migratory crisis that the border is experiencing in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 16, 2023. Immigrants have stormed main arteries such as 16 de Septiembre, Francisco Villa, Juarez and Vicente Guerrero Avenues. (Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The fire broke out shortly before midnight, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.

Ciudad Juarez, which neighbors El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where undocumented migrants wait before trying to cross into the U.S. as Breitbart News reported.

There has been no official statement about what may have caused the blaze but local newspapers reported there had been a disturbance inside the centre just before the fire, the BBC reports.

Photographs released by Reuters show a number of bodies covered in foil blankets lying outside the building.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched a inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

