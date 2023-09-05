A bipartisan group of New York City Council members have gathered to oppose a push to fast-track work visas for illegals because they feel the plan rewards illegal immigration and will only “incentivize” more border crossers to come to New York City.

The City Council’s Common Sense Caucus made up of six Republicans and two Democrats insists that Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plans will worsen the mounting crisis of illegals.

“Allowing migrants to ‘cut the line’ will further incentivize more to come and exacerbate this already unmanageable crisis,” the group said in a statement issued Sunday, the New York Post reported.

“Like the millions who came here before them, the migrants who have recently arrived in New York City should follow the lawful immigration process before receiving work authorization or other benefits,” the statement continued.

“While we recognize the pressing issue of labor shortages, we emphasize that upholding established immigration procedures is essential to preserve the principles of fairness and respect for those who have chosen the legal path to call America their home,” the group said.

Adams, though, offered his own “common sense” plan and said that pushing through visas for 60,000 illegals sheltered in the city is the only way to get them to sustain themselves, at least in part, and ease the burden on taxpayers.

The Common Sense Caucus has been incensed over the growing number of illegals flooding the Big Apple, most leaving chaos in their wake.

Last week, the group urged the state Supreme Court to amend the state’s “right to shelter” law to make it less all-encompassing and to give lawmakers and city officials a little more room for placing limitations on people seeking shelter in the Empire State.

New York is not the only state on the East coast struggling to deal with the rising flood of illegals.

Massachusetts, for instance, activated its National Guard to deal with the tidal wave of illegals swamping the Bay State.

Democrat Gov. Maura Healey activated more than 200 National Guard members to assist in hotels that have been turned into state-designated shelters to keep the peace as residents began complaining that the illegals were littering, loitering, doing and dealing drugs, and generally causing chaos in the neighborhoods.

State officials also dropped plans to house illegals at the Yarmouth Resort, after the owner of the facility was excoriated for sending out skyrocketing bills to current residents in order to push them out so he could then rent the place to the state for migrant sheltering.

Plans to house border crossers at the facility were dropped after locals launched a rally to oppose the plan.

A little to the south, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in nearby New Jersey has become so alarmed by the influx of illegals that he has proclaimed his entire state off limits to more of Biden’s border crossers.

Last Friday, Murphy said his state does not have the resources to take the spillover of illegals arriving in New York.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or frankly elsewhere in the state,” Murphy said, according to New Jersey 12. “You need scale, enormous amount of federal support, resources that go beyond anything that we can afford. Putting everything else aside, I just don’t see it. I would suspect that that will continue to be the case.”

This is the same governor who, as a candidate in 2017, claimed that he would make the entire state a “sanctuary state.”

