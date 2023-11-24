Residents of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) were shocked early this week when illegal aliens who got in line before they did for free Thanksgiving dinners given away by local food banks left many low-income citizens without a holiday meal this year.

Reports say that residents of the NYCHA were told when to line up for their turkey dinner and fixings delivery, but when they arrived at the appointed time, they found hundreds of illegals already at the head of the line, according to WNYW-TV.

Queensbridge Housing resident Georgia Butler, for one, was disgusted after losing out to illegals at this year’s food bank give away and noted that illegals were first in line

“They was first on line for the turkeys this morning,” Butler told the station. “They tell you to be there at 11 o’clock. You get there at like 10:30, 10:45, but they are already out there. The line is from over there to over here.”

“Why do we have to take the brunt of everything?” Butler asked Fox 5. “This community is already suffering.”

Many low-income residents rely on the weekly mobile food banks, but they are increasingly finding slim pickings after the illegals run through the offerings.

Individuals from the tidal wave of illegals washing over the Big Apple have clashed with the local low-income residents. The station noted that one argument even sent someone to the hospital.

The long-established food banks had never previously catered to large numbers of illegals and were created chiefly to serve low-income, natural-born citizens in the government housing complexes.

New York City is only one portion of the Empire State finding its resources stretched to the breaking point.

A graphic assembled by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) estimated that there are more than one million illegals in the state, costing taxpayers $6,846 per illegal. The group also said that illegals cost the state $4.65 billion in education dollars and $1.75 billion in extra police and corrections budgets, not to mention more spending in health care and public assistance dollars.

“That amounts to a burden of $1,321 per New York household,” FAIR explained.

New York’s natural-born citizens are increasingly taking a back seat to the “sanctuary city” expenditures for illegals as more arrive every week. Indeed, Mayor Eric Adams just proposed a budget that cuts spending in many sectors of the city to funnel that money to feed, clothe, and give shelter, education, and health care to illegals as well as to help them work through the legal system to get work permits and find jobs.

One such cut in Adams’ latest budget is taking away $547 million from the education budget. The proposed education budget included cuts in the preschool program and next summer’s after-school programs, according to Chalkbeat New York.

The mayor also announced heavy cuts in the New York Police Department budget with a 13.5 percent cut in officers — a loss of one-fifth of the force — “by postponing the next five academy classes,” which will leave the force with fewer than 30,000 officers, down from 36,000, the Daily Mail reported.

Adams also announced cuts in the New York Public Library system.

Adams warned about the cost of illegals swamping the city, saying, “In the recent months our administration has delivered for you over and over again. Jobs are up, crime is down and every day we are delivering for working people.

“But for months, you’ve heard me talk about the fiscal challenges the city is facing as the cost of asylum seeker humanitarian crisis have skyrocketed – placing great strain on our budget,” he added. At the same time, Covid-19 stimulus funding is sunsetting — we have been clear that without significant, timely action from our state and federal partners, we will be forced to make some tough choices,” he said.

In March it was reported that New Yorkers are on the hook to the tune of $5 million a day to house the influx of illegals. But by September, that estimate had soared to double that, reaching $10 million a day.

