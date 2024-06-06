‘Outrageous’: Reform California Chairman Roasts Democrats’ Bill Giving Illegals Taxpayer-Funded State Jobs

Democrats in the California State legislature are getting pushback for a proposal that could benefit illegal aliens.

The assembly bill could direct the University of California (UC) system to hire illegal immigrants for taxpayer-funded state jobs. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio is heaping heavy criticism on the lawmakers, Fox News reported Tuesday.

According to the California Globe, California has 44,000 undocumented college students, and approximately 4,000 of them are enrolled in UC’s system, the outlet reported Wednesday.

The Fox News article noted:

“I have seen a lot of outrageous proposals from California Democrat politicians, bending over backwards to make it easier for illegal immigrants to get in and to get taxpayer benefits. But this one absolutely tops the list of insane ideas,” DeMaio told Fox News Digital. If passed, Assembly Bill 2586 would provide state government jobs at taxpayers’ expense for illegal immigrants. DeMaio said specifically, it mandates that illegal immigrants with no U.S. work authorization should be given access to apply for and take jobs provided through taxpayer-funded universities run by the state government.

In a video posted on May 30, DeMaio said the effort to give illegal aliens state-funded jobs was “in violation of federal law” and called the Democrats’ proposal “insane.”

“Employers are prohibited by the federal government from offering, knowingly offering, jobs to people who are ineligible for employment in this country,” he continued:

During his interview with Fox News, DeMaio argued that Democrats are making the border crisis worse and openly violating federal employment laws.

An article posted on Reform California’s website read:

Given the serious legal risk created by the proposed law, the University of California has come out in opposition to AB 2586. The UC attorneys say the bill “does not protect our undocumented students or employees from prosecution” or protect the universities from federal consequences.

Breitbart News reported in June 2023 that the California State Senate passed a bill to give unemployed illegal immigrants $300 weekly unemployment checks for nearly 20 weeks.

In 2015, the California Department of Motor Vehicles gave driver’s licenses to more than half a million illegal immigrants, “the first year illegal immigrants were eligible for driving certification in the state,” per Breitbart News.