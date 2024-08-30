Colorado’s Democrat Governor Jared Polis is ridiculing claims that violent, gun-toting migrant gangs are taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, despite clear video evidence and confirmation issued by the town’s own mayor.

This week, video has gone viral showing migrants carrying pistols and rifles through the halls of an apartment complex in Aurora, a suburb near Denver. According to reports, the migrants are members of the dangerous Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua, which has exploded in membership here in the United States as a result of the Biden-Harris border crisis.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Reports say that the gang members have taken over several apartment buildings and have gone unit to unit telling residents to give them their rent money instead of sending it to the owners of the buildings.

Despite the clear evidence in the video, though, the state’s Democrat governor, Jared Polis, is ridiculing those who claim that apartment buildings are being taken over by migrant gangs.

Polis spokesman Shelby Wieman says that the state is standing by to “support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,” the New York Post reported.

But Wieman went on to claim that the warnings about the migrant gangs are just a figment of Aurora council member Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.

Wieman said that “according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.” Wieman also claimed that crime in Aurora dropped between 2022 and 2023.

The spokesman also slammed local Aurora officials, adding that Gov. Polis “really hopes that the city council members in charge stop trashing their own city when they are supposed to keep it safe.”

This attack on council member Jurinsky’s integrity, though, does not square with the video. In fact, it also seems to diverge widely from comments by Aurora’s own mayor, Mike Coffman, who has confirmed that several apartment complexes have recently become hotbeds of gang activity.

Coffman told Fox News that “there are several buildings” in his city that have “fallen to these Venezuelan gangs.”

The mayor added that the buildings in question were being used as state-funded migrant housing, which is why the gangs were able to take them over so easily and quickly.

For her part, Jurinsky placed the blame squarely on the failed Biden-Harris migrant crisis, and the nearby city of Denver, which precipitated the problems in Aurora by its permissive sanctuary policies.

“This is a problem that is not just a Denver Metro area problem … [it] stems from a failed southern border,” Jurinsky exclusively told Breitbart News on Thursday.

“This is not just happening in Aurora, Colorado, I cannot stress that enough. But we need to be getting other municipalities, other agencies to talk about this, because this is something that could potentially put a black eye on the organization or the city or the area that you represent,” she added.

Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office director and Colorado Republican congressional candidate John Fabbricatore blasted Gov. Polis for his claims that the gang problem is somehow imaginary.

“So now Jared Polis believes this is all made-up theatre. Yes, Governor, we hired a Hollywood director and filmed this to make you look bad. – No, The Biden/Harris administration caused this problem, and you advocated for it,” Fabbricatore wrote on X on Thursday.

So now @jaredpolis believes this is all made-up theatre. Yes, Governor, we hired a Hollywood director and filmed this to make you look bad. – No, The Biden/Harris administration caused this problem, and you advocated for it. @KDVR @NRCC @elonmusk @GOP #copolitics… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 29, 2024

Fabbricatore also jumped into action early this week to help an elderly woman move out of one of the apartment buildings targeted by the violent Venezuelan gang.

The candidate and former immigration official also noted that Jurinsky was on hand to observe as Fabbricatore and a crew of volunteers helped the elderly resident flee the dangerous apartment complex.

2/2 Gangs harassed this lady and threatened her. Councilwoman @DaniJurinsky listened, heard, and responded with a small crew to move her out. Aurora Police did show up to provide cover for us, and we were thankful for their presence. It’s time to take our city back. pic.twitter.com/dxqzeJMi8o — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 28, 2024

Others have also begun moving out of the buildings plagued by the gang.

“It’s been a nightmare, and I can’t wait to get out of here,” said resident Cindy Romero as she and her husband were moving out.

