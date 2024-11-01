Democrat Candidates Running Away from Their Pro-Migration Votes

Hard-pressed Democrat candidates are running away from their migration record as the voters pay attention just before election day.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) ran an ad where he declared “Benefits for illegal immigrants? No way.” But Tester has repeatedly voted for funding that is used to shelter, feed, and transport President Joe Biden’s flood of at least five million illegal migrants.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) defended her plans to amnesty illegal migrants but also told WISN.com on October 27. “Well … We need to vet everybody who is in this country — anyone who’s committed a crime should be deported,” she said, without describing how the vetting could be accomplished, or what crimes would prompt deportations.

Republicans scoffed: “Tammy Baldwin has voted repeatedly against harsher penalties for criminal illegals and in favor of Kamala Harris’ reckless policies that threw open the southern border,” Tate Mitchell, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The only reason she is trying to reverse course now is because she knows Eric Hovde has momentum and will work with President Trump to secure the border and protect Wisconsin families,” he added.

Nationwide, many Democrats are funding ads that hide their record on migration. An October 31 report by NBCBNews said:

Abortion is the most-mentioned topic in Democratic closing ads, followed by immigration, health care, bipartisanship and taxation, according to an analysis of more than 300 [October 30]TV ads from candidates and joint ads they ran with party committees.

On one day Democrats ran 67 ads on abortion, 35 on immigration, 23 on healthcare, and 22 on bipartisanship, said NBCNews.

https://host2.adimpact.com/admo/viewer/c2bc0ac2-218b-42ff-8e69-2530cd094ee8/

In contrast, GOP candidates posted 57 ads on immigration during the day.

In Arizona, Republican Kari Lake slammed Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) after he suddenly declared “a border wall is important.”

“He called it the dumb, stupid border wall,” Lake responded during their October 9 debate.

Many polls show that swing voters oppose the Democrats’ pro-migration policies.

For example, a mid-October Fox News poll shows a record 67 percent support among registered voters for the deportation of illegal migrants. Deportations were supported by 40 percent of liberals, 62 percent of Hispanics, 53 percent of blacks, 65 percent of moderates, and 86 percent of conservatives.

The Fox News poll matches recent polls by Ipsos, Marist, YouGov, and Harvard-Harris. Those polls show almost two-to-one support for enforcing the nation’s existing border laws that protect American strivers and families from poor migrants and from employers who cheat by hiring cheap foreign labor.

The federal government is importing millions of migrants to inflate the nation’s consumer economy with extra workers, consumers, and renters. This policy is great for investors and CEOs, but it also imposes huge burdens on American families, communities, and cities.

On November 1, a Spanish newspaper, El Pais, described hte inflow of poor migrants into New York:

“Every day we prepare a 100-liter pot of soup to distribute. When it runs out, if there are still people outside, we make another one… But we also have 200-liter pots, even 400-liter pots,” says [Natalia] Méndez, who is undocumented despite having arrived in the U.S. 30 years ago from Oaxaca (Mexico). Her children, dreamers, help her in the kitchen and with the distribution, “sometimes also of clothes, because they arrive with only what they are wearing.” … Giordana, a 43-year-old Ecuadorian, spends her afternoons squatting on a sidewalk in Manhattan, with her two children and two grandchildren, all of whom are in school. The woman, who arrived six months ago, says she cannot aspire to a conventional job with a set schedule: “The children leave school at 2 p.m. and someone has to pick them up and be with them. We cannot pay anyone to look after them because what my daughter [the mother of two of the children] and I earn is not enough.” A block away, outside a supermarket where several customers approach to give them food, a Venezuelan family — father, son, daughter-in-law, and a one-year-old granddaughter who crossed the Darién Gap aged five months — asks for help. The father, a worker at a state sugar mill who fled the country after a strike, is waiting for his asylum request to be processed so he can work; the four of them live in a shelter (families have an easier time finding accommodation than migrants who travel alone) … ” They are waiting for their papers to move to Pennsylvania, where they have relatives.

Kamala Harris has promised to toughen border security — even as she has also promised to amnesty all migrants and to supercharge the huge inflow of economic migrants via the asylum and chain-migration gaps in the nation’s border.