Federal Judge Tosses Biden Attempt to Legalize Illegal Immigrant Spouses

The Biden administration endured another defeat on Thursday when a federal judge tossed out an attempt to legalize hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

Introduced in the summer, the “Keeping Families Together” program from the Biden administration offered protection to migrants here in the United States illegally that are married to U.S. citizens. On Thursday, the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker ruled the program beyond Biden’s executive authority. America First Legal announced the decision on X.

“We just WON our lawsuit with Ken Paxton, Raul Labrador, and a coalition of 14 states. We have officially STOPPED the Biden-Harris Administration’s illegal attempt to grant mass amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens,” the organization said.

Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Executive Director, said in a statement provided by Fox News the program would have “provided amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens and paved the path for the largest administrative amnesty in American history.”

“Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has dedicated itself to the decimation of our immigration system and the erasure of our borders. Time and again, the States stood up,” said Hamilton.

“And today, the great State of Texas and the courageous Ken Paxton, alongside a coalition of other brave Attorneys General, succeeded in stopping an illegal program that would have provided amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens and paved the path for the largest administrative amnesty in American history. We are proud to stand alongside these patriots in defense of our great nation,” added Hamilton.

