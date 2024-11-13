New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams told voters Tuesday that he is open to working with president-elect Donald Trump on immigration reforms.

“I am willing to sit down with this administration like I tried to sit down with the previous administration in my 10 trips to Washington to say: we have a problem that is overrunning our cities,” Adams said, according to Politico. “I’m hoping this administration will hear what I’m saying and listen to some of the ideas that I have been pushing for … close to two years now.”

However, Adams is still zigzagging between the city’s elite-backed sanctuary city policies and the public demand for the police to cooperate with Trump’s immigration officials.

During his briefing, Adams insisted that he has been trying to interest Biden in solutions to the border crisis for years but has been ignored.

Adams has suggested that the border be tightened and migrants only be allowed into the country if they pass a background check. He also wants migrants to be sent to less populated areas of the country instead of being sent to large metropolises such as the Big Apple.

The Big Apple mayor emphasized that the voters spoke loud and clear and with their vote for Donald Trump put the issue of immigration at “the top of their list.”

“We keep tinkering around the edges, we keep having this philosophical conversation about it, the voters communicated loudly and clearly,” he told reporters. “We have a broken immigration system that needs to be fixed. That’s the only conversation I want.”

He then went on to demand that the federal government pony up the money to pay for the migrants.

“It’s broken, it needs to be fixed and New York City was devastated by that broken system. Two hundred twenty thousand migrants and asylum seekers have made their way here, no financial assistance from the administration,” he said. “I think there was like two hundred and something million dollars [from the feds], with billions of dollars we had to pay for. I don’t want to see that happening again. I don’t want what’s taking place in Chicago and Denver, Los Angeles, and Houston. I don’t want to see it take lace again. Let’s fix our immigration system. Anything other than that, I’m not interested in that conversation.”

A few minutes later he added that the federal government needs to “pick up the costs,” and that “cities should not be dealing with a national problem.”

Adams also tried to dance around one question from a reporter who asked for which side of the deportations issue he will advocate. New York City is a sanctuary city and has rules barring police from working with immigration authorities and ICE officials. Adams attempted to squirm out of the question by insisting he is not just pushing the ideals of those New Yorkers who support sanctuary ideals and will also try to represent New Yorkers who have stopped him in the streets to tell him they voted for Donald Trump because they want mass deportation.

“Do you believe that every New Yorker believes that there should not be mass deportations?” Adams asked while pushing back against a reporter who asked if migrants can trust that he will advocate for them if he seeks to cooperate with the Trump administration.

The reporter reminded Adams that he himself said there should be no mass deportation and he replied, “But you said how can I advocate for New Yorkers. So, I should only advocate for one type of New Yorker, or all New Yorkers?”

“There are people who stopped me on the street and says ‘I voted for the president, and I believe there should be mass deportation.’ There are people stop me on the street and say, ‘I believe there shouldn’t be mass deportation.’ So, what one needs to do is have the ability to sit people in a room and come up with real solutions. That’s what I’ve been doing for three years, ” he insisted.

Still, the Democrat mayor did say he does not support Trump’s deportation plans and will reiterate with his police department that New York City does not allow them to work with ICE officials, Politico noted. So, in the end, he absolutely will be working to enshrine ideas into policy that correspond only to what only one portion of New Yorkers want.

Meanwhile, highlighting the concerns of those New Yorkers who want to deport the criminals, officials in nearby Nassau County, New York, announced that five migrants from Chile and Venezuela were arrested and charged in a series of sophisticated jewelry store robberies that have been perpetrated along the East Coast.

