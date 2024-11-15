Watch: Prosecutors Show Evidence in the Laken Riley Murder Trial

Georgia prosecutors today revealed their evidence that Georgia student Laken Riley was killed by Venezuelan migrant Jose Ibarra — after he was welcomed into the United States by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief.

“On February 22, Jose Ibarra put on a black hat, a hoodie-style jacket, and some black kitchen-style disposable gloves, and he went hunting for females on the University of Georgia campus,” the prosecutor said in the Georgia courthouse. She continued:

In his hunt, he encountered 22-year-old Laken Riley on her morning jog, and when Laken Riley refused to be his rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock, repeatedly. That is what this case is all about. The evidence will show that Laken fought for her life. She fought for her dignity, and in that fight, she caused this defendant to leave forensic evidence. She also marked her killer for the entire world to see. The forensic evidence that he left behind in this fight is his DNA, and only his DNA … underneath Laken’s right fingernails. He also left behind in a struggle with her over her phone because — the court will hear that she called 911 — he left behind his left thumbprint on her iPhone, which was found not far from her body at the crime scene. And it is that forensic evidence alone that would give you enough evidence to find him guilty as charged on the counts in this indictment. The evidence in this case will come in basically three forms. There’ll be forensic evidence, there will be digital evidence, and there will be video evidence, and all three forms of those evidence will point to one person, Jose Ibarra, as the killer of Laken Riley.

Prosecutors played the recording left behind when Riley called 911 as she was being attacked.

Her family went to the trial — and her mom cried as the 911 call was played to the jury.

Riley is just one of hundreds of Americans whose deaths are collateral damage caused by the federal government’s post-1990 policy of welcoming illegal — and legal — migrants to help boost the U.S. economy and stock market with more consumers, renters, and workers.

Few of the deaths generate much publicity amid the many crimes committed by Americans. But every ordinary American who is killed by an illegal migrant dies because the government — and surrounding elites — refused to enforce the border laws passed by Congress.

Riley’s brutal murder. however, got much publicity, because the murder and the details reinforced the public’s agreement with Donald Trump that Joe Biden’s reckless migration was killing many ordinary Americans.

Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is not on trial.

Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

He also justifies his welcome of migrants by saying his priorities are above the law, and claiming that the “needs” of U.S. business are paramount — regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.

Following Donald Trump’s election, pro-migration groups are now claiming the deportation of migrants is unwise because it may cost the U.S. government billions of dollars.