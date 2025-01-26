Tom Homan Calls Out Pope Francis for Border Hypocrisy

ROME — U.S. border czar Tom Homan has called out Pope Francis for criticizing U.S. immigration policy while threatening those who enter the Vatican illegally.

Homan told Newsmax this weekend that the pope should fix the Catholic Church before he starts criticizing the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, on the eve of President Trump’s inauguration, Pope Francis said his plan to deport illegal immigrants from the United States is a “disgrace,” insisting it is no way to solve America’s immigration crisis.

“They have a wall around the Vatican,” countered Homan, who describes himself as a lifelong Catholic. “And if you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious. You’ll be charged with a serious crime. Be jailed.”

“So, he can protect the Vatican where he lives. He can build a wall where he lives, but American people are not allowed that,” he continued.

“The pope ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That’s a mess,” he said.

Not long ago, the Vatican announced it would be tightening of its own border controls, promising stiff penalties for anyone entering its territory or violating its airspace without permission.

The Vatican said that violators of its borders will face monetary fines ranging from 10,000 to 25,000 euros and prison sentences from one to four years.

Anyone who “enters the territory of Vatican City State with violence, threat, or deception will be punished with imprisonment from one year to four years and a fine from €10,000.00 to €25,000.00,” the Italian-language text reads.

“Entry by fraudulent circumvention of the State’s security and protection systems or by evading border controls shall be deemed to have occurred ‘by deception,’” the decree elucidates.

The Vatican City State is the only completely walled-in sovereign territory in the world, whose entry points are manned by members of the Swiss Guard, backed up by armed gendarmes not far away.

All but one of the entry points are locked tight from dusk until dawn.

