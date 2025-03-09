Report: Illegal Aliens Kill Man During Theft of Catalytic Converter

Two illegal aliens with lengthy criminal records in sanctuary cities were arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man who tried to stop them from stealing a catalytic converter, according to a recent report.

Wilber Alberto Rabanales, a Guatemalan national, and Jose Christian Saravia Sanchez, a Salvadoran national, were arrested by law enforcement officials with the Inglewood Police Department in Inglewood, California, on Friday, according to Fox News’s Bill Melugin.

Melugin wrote in a post on X that “per multiple law enforcement sources” reported that the two men were arrested after “allegedly shooting & killing” Juan Sanchez, who “tried to stop them from stealing his neighbor’s catalytic converter” on February 25.

“Per multiple law enforcement sources, the two men arrested by Inglewood PD yesterday for allegedly shooting & killing a man who tried to stop them from stealing his neighbor’s catalytic converter are both illegal aliens with extensive criminal histories, w/ each having over a dozen arrests in Los Angeles County in recent years,” Melugin wrote. “I’m told ICE detainers on one suspect have been ignored 12 times in recent years.”

Melugin added that he was “told” Saravia Sanchez had “been arrested at least a dozen times,” and his criminal record included “arrests for numerous grand thefts, concealed firearm in car, kidnapping,” and “numerous possession of meth and possession of burglary tools.”

Rabanales reportedly “has been arrested at least 15 times” on “predominantly gun, grand theft, burglary, and drug charges,” according to Melugin.

Police officials revealed that Sanchez “was shot while confronting” the two men, according to Fox11 News.

Officials from the Inglewood Police Department “executed a search warrant on March 6 at a motel” in Cudahy, California, where Rabanales and Saravia Sanchez were found and arrested, according to the outlet.

The arrests come after several years during which auto insurance rates have increased amid a nationwide spike in auto thefts and crashes.

As Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported in September 2024, the United States government released data showing that over “155,000 migrants have been convicted — or face charges — for criminal traffic offenses.” Out of this number, “77,074 undetained migrants have been convicted of criminal traffic offenses,” while “46,269 migrants face criminal traffic charges”:

For example, the data shows that 77,074 undetained migrants have been convicted of criminal traffic offenses, and an additional 46,269 migrants face criminal traffic charges. These migrants are not detained by ICE, but some may be detained by other government agencies. Many of the drivers crossed the border years before President Joe Biden’s economic deputies pulling in roughly 10 million illegal, illegal, temporary, and quasi-legal migrants. The data also shows that 2,663 migrants have been convicted of stealing a vehicle, but are not detained by ICE. An additional 1,593 migrants face theft charges and are also not detained.

Sanchez’s sister, Susana Sanchez, described her brother as being a “big man of faith” who “never missed mass on Sunday,” according to the outlet.