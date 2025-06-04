US. Homeland Security: Nashville Mayor ‘Protecting Illegal Aliens and Gang Members over’ U.S. Citizens

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security jumped to its X account last week to accuse Nashville’s Democrat mayor of “protecting illegal aliens and gang members over his constituents.”

The accusation comes as Nashville’s radical Democrat Mayor Freddie O’Connell ramps up his efforts to hamstring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other immigration enforcement actions around the city by urging city employees to refuse to cooperate with ICE, working with left-wing migrant activist groups to set up warning networks, and creating policies that give aid to illegal aliens.

“The Nashville Mayor is protecting illegal aliens and gang members over his constituents,” DHS wrote on May 29.

“At a time when our ICE officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults, Mayor O’Connell is doxxing the names of law enforcement agents removing criminal illegal aliens from his city,” the department added.

The message accompanied Newmax video of DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin pointing out some of O’Connell’s recent acts interfering with federal law enforcement.

“It certainly looks like Mayor O’Connell was involved in some sort of obstruction or the harboring of criminal illegal aliens in the great city of Nashville. But also just last night, his office put out the names of Homeland Security investigators and doxxed our ICE enforcement officers,” McLaughlin told Newsmax. “They claimed it was a mistake. There’s zero chance that it was a mistake and there will be repercussions.”

“Our ICE enforcement officers are already facing a 400 percent increase in assaults against them, and [O’Connell] is essentially handing over intelligence to these criminal gangs so they can target our ICE enforcement officers,” she added. “It’s wrong and it’s beneath the city of Nashville. And I hope he will face consequences.”

Consequences may, indeed, be coming for O’Connell. On Monday, the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees opened investigations into the mayor’s possible acts of obstruction to see if he violated federal immigration laws by aiding and abetting criminals to escape law enforcement.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mark Green (R-TN), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Andy Ogles (R-TN) accused the progressive Democrat of taking a series of citywide actions to impede ICE operations in Nashville, including making cooperative pacts with illegal alien activists and preventing local law enforcement from coordinating with immigration officials, among other accusations.

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is also urging the feds to investigate O’Connell.

“I think that we need Pam Bondi, our attorney general, to investigate what is going on here, Sean, because as you said, he has doxed these HSI and ICE agents,” Blackburn told Fox News host Dean Hannity last week. “It puts their lives, their families’ lives in danger. And the American people, Tennesseans voted overwhelmingly to get crime under control, to get that border closed. They don’t want Tren de Aragua and MS-13 in their communities. They want Tom Homan and DHS to do their job, to apprehend and deport these criminal illegal aliens. So it’s time for DOJ to investigate this and make certain that we return to making America safe again, making our city safe, and get these criminal illegal aliens out of here.”

