Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is warning of threats facing citizens in every corner of America in the aftermath of former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open border policies.

His comments to Fox News came after officials charged six illegal aliens in connection with the murder of a woman named Larisha Thompson in South Carolina, the outlet reported Sunday.

Thompson, who was the mother of two children, was shot to death in a random attack while on her way to meet with friends in Rock Hill in May.

“Two children will not have a mother to come home to. It can happen anywhere, at any time. That’s the sad part. We’ve seen it all over the country,” Norman told the outlet before mentioning several other similar cases wherein women were targeted by illegal aliens.

“The positive thing is: the border’s secure now, but you’ve got to realize: four years of leaving the doors open to over 160 countries to put criminals and anybody else that wanted to come into the country. You wouldn’t open your house up like that. Yet the Democrats are still not condemning what Joe Biden intentionally did. But it’s a new day, and hopefully, [it is] going to be straightened out in time,” Norman stated.

The illegals from Honduras accused in Thompson’s death allegedly exchanged chilling text messages about the crime after leaving her body at the scene inside her car, per Breitbart News.

During a CNN interview in 2023, Norman highlighted the fact that the border was open and the dangers that came with it:

In March, Breitbart News reported that “Close to 20 million illegal aliens live across the United States today, along with hundreds of thousands of U.S.-born children to illegal aliens, a series of reports conclude.”

When Fox asked Norman about people with dark intentions who may have entered the country illegally under Biden, he said, “The unknown is what we fear.” Norman added that federal officials are doing their best to remove such individuals.

“And we’re getting a lot of them out, but there’s still the unknown of who’s left here. And that’s the problem. How many more deaths do we have to have that are just so senseless?” he said.

In addition, authorities with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested 11 Iranian nationals this week, some of whom are in the United States illegally, per Breitbart News.

“The arrests came over the weekend when President Donald Trump ordered the strategic bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities. Officials said any of these are known or suspected terrorists,” the outlet stated.